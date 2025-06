We Are China

Women's friendly basketball match between China, Japan held in E China

Xinhua) 15:50, June 21, 2025

Wang Siyu (C) of China competes during a women's friendly basketball match between China and Japan in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Yang Shuyu (L) of China competes during a women's friendly basketball match between China and Japan in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Zhang Ziyu (C) of China competes during a women's friendly basketball match between China and Japan in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Pan Zhenqi (top) of China competes during a women's friendly basketball match between China and Japan in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

