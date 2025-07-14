FIBA 3X3 Women's Series basketball match: China vs. Azerbaijan

July 14, 2025

Azerbaijan's Arica Carter (L) breaks through during the FIBA 3X3 Women's Series basketball match between China and Azerbaijan at Parklake mall in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

China's Zhou Mengyun (L) breaks through during the FIBA 3X3 Women's Series basketball match between China and Azerbaijan at Parklake mall in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

China's Hu Duoling (R) goes for a lay-up during the FIBA 3X3 Women's Series basketball match between China and Azerbaijan at Parklake mall in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

China's Zhou Mengyun (1st R) competes during the FIBA 3X3 Women's Series basketball match between China and Azerbaijan at Parklake mall in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

China's Hu Duoling (R) dribbles the ball during the FIBA 3X3 Women's Series basketball match between China and Azerbaijan at Parklake mall in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

China's Yang Hengyu (down, L) and Azerbaijan's Dina Ulyanova (down, R) are helped by their teammates during the FIBA 3X3 Women's Series basketball match between China and Azerbaijan at Parklake mall in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

China's Hu Duoling (R) defends Azerbaijan's Arica Carter during the FIBA 3X3 Women's Series basketball match between China and Azerbaijan at Parklake mall in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

China's Yang Hengyu (C) breaks through past Azerbaijan's Dina Ulyanova (R) during the FIBA 3X3 Women's Series basketball match between China and Azerbaijan at Parklake mall in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

