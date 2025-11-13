Home>>
Pint-sized ballers bounce to the beat
(People's Daily App) 14:09, November 13, 2025
Who's the next basketball star? At a kindergarten in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, little players are showing serious skills, dribbling with both hands in sync and keeping perfect time with the music.
