Pint-sized ballers bounce to the beat

(People's Daily App) 14:09, November 13, 2025

Who's the next basketball star? At a kindergarten in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, little players are showing serious skills, dribbling with both hands in sync and keeping perfect time with the music.

