China to host 2027 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup

Xinhua) 10:21, October 21, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has been awarded the hosting rights of the 2027 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup, marking the first time for the country to host the tournament, FIBA announced on Monday.

The event will take place in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, from July 17 to 25, 2027.

Chengdu has hosted the 2025 World Games, the inaugural FIBA Women's Basketball League Asia in 2024 and FISU Summer World University Games in 2023.

"With the popularity of the women's game continuing to rise, this next edition of the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup in China is destined to attract even higher levels of engagement and interest, helping us continue the growth of the sport globally," said FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis.

At the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup held in Brno, Czech Republic in July, the United States claimed its fourth consecutive title and 11th overall.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)