Hong Kong unites to build safe haven for Tai Po fire victims

Xinhua) 13:23, December 01, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, together with various sectors of society, is continuing to assist Wang Fuk Court residents in Tai Po in overcoming difficulties since a major fire broke out there on Nov. 26.

As of 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, the fire had claimed 146 lives and injured 79 people. The police confirmed the safety of 159 residents previously reported missing.

Alice Mak Mei-kuen, secretary for home and youth affairs of the HKSAR government, said on Sunday that the HKSAR government will ensure residents affected by the fire will have a place to live throughout the rebuilding process, stressing that all government-provided services and measures will be free of charge.

Michael Wong, deputy financial secretary of the HKSAR government and head of a task force on emergency accommodation arrangements, said that more than 1,500 residents are currently staying in government-provided facilities free of charge. Two-thirds are housed in transitional housing and dedicated rehousing estates of the Housing Society, while about 500 are staying in hotels.

By noon today, the "Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po" established by the HKSAR government had received 900 million Hong Kong dollars (about 115.62 million U.S. dollars) in donations from the public. Together with the 300 million Hong Kong dollars in government seed funding, the total fund now stands at about 1.2 billion Hong Kong dollars, which will be used to help residents rebuild their homes, providing long-term and sustained support.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Hong Kong Association of Banks, and 28 retail banks have introduced emergency measures, including a pre-approved six-month repayment grace period and flexible assistance for affected residents to access liquidity.

The Hong Kong Red Cross announced that from Nov. 30 until Jan. 24, 2026, it will operate a 24/7 psychological support hotline for Tai Po residents affected by the fire and other people in need.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Primary Healthcare Commission will provide personalized case management services to affected residents, fully supporting their primary healthcare needs free of charge.

People from across Hong Kong have joined volunteer efforts, hoping to bring warmth to the wounded community. Lam Yick Kuen, a member of the Tai Po Care Team, has been busy at the shelter, his notebook filled with residents' needs.

Lee Sai Yin, a member of the Tai Po district council, who has been coordinating supplies and comforting residents since the fire, said that an invisible force in Hong Kong, unity and love, brings people together whenever difficulties arise.

"Just now we found the shelter lacked baby formula. I mentioned it in a community group, and soon someone delivered it," she said, "As long as everyone stands united, there is no obstacle we cannot overcome." (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.78 Hong Kong dollars)

