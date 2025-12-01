At least 4 killed, 10 injured in shooting in northern U.S. California
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- At least four people were killed and ten others injured in a shooting on Saturday night during a family gathering in Stockton, a city in northern California, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Pacific Time (0200 GMT on Sunday) and the victims included both juveniles and adults, said Heather Brent, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, at a briefing.
The suspect remained at large and no arrests have been made, Brent said.
"Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities," the office said in a Facebook post.
The "mass shooting" took place at a child's birthday party in an ice cream shop, according to Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee.
Authorities have not yet released details about the suspect or a possible motive, and the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the incident.
