Trump says to permanently pause immigration from "Third World countries"

Xinhua) 13:42, November 28, 2025

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his intention to permanently pause immigration from what he described as "Third World countries."

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that "immigration policy has eroded" national progress, and he would "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover."

He also threatened to take measures to reverse immigration decisions made under President Joe Biden, and to "remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States."

In his post, Trump also announced plans to end all federal benefits and subsidies to "noncitizens," calling for the denaturalization of migrants who, in his view, "undermine domestic tranquility."

He emphasized a hardline stance, stating he would deport foreign nationals who are deemed "public charges," "security risks," or otherwise "incompatible with Western civilization."

Trump's remarks came following the death of a National Guard member on Thursday after being shot near the White House by an Afghan national.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)