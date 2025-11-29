2 injured in Black Friday shooting in U.S. San Jose
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on Black Friday at the Westfield Valley Fair mall in the U.S. city of San Jose, California, local police said.
Officers received a report of the shooting at about 5:40 p.m. local time (0140 GMT on Saturday), said the San Jose Police Department, noting that two people were injured with conditions currently unclear.
The incident appeared to be isolated and did not involve an active shooter, said the police. The mall was evacuated as a precaution, and the public has been urged to stay clear while the investigation is underway.
San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said on the social platform X that police are working to identify and apprehend the suspect and that there is no ongoing threat to the community, but residents should stay away from the area.
