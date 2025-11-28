Home>>
U.S. immigration agency to reexamine green card holders from 19 "countries of concern"
(Xinhua) 13:28, November 28, 2025
WASHINGTON, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said Thursday that it will reexamine green card holders from 19 "countries of concern," including Afghanistan.
At the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump, "I have directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern," USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said in a statement on social media.
The announcement comes a day after two National Guard soldiers were shot and critically wounded near the White House by a suspect identified as an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
