U.S. halts all visa issuance to Afghan citizens

Xinhua) 12:02, November 29, 2025

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States has paused Afghan visas, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, two days after a man from Afghanistan shot and killed one National Guard soldier and critically injured another near the White House.

"President (Donald) Trump's State Department has paused visa issuance for ALL individuals traveling on Afghan passports," Rubio wrote on the social platform X. "The United States has no higher priority than protecting our nation and our people."

"The Department of State has IMMEDIATELY paused visa issuance for individuals traveling on Afghan passports," read a statement from the agency.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old suspected shooter, entered the United States in 2021 under the (Joe) Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome program. He applied for asylum last year, and it was granted earlier this year.

Lakanwal was "clean on all checks" before working with the CIA in his home country and again before coming to the United States, local media reported.

The shooting is now being investigated by the FBI as an act of terrorism.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)