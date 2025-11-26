Tourists flock to cliffside bookstore in S China's Guangxi
Photo shows a cliffside bookstore built along the sheer rock wall of a vast karst sinkhole in Mianhua village, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Chen Guanyan/China News Service)
A cliffside bookstore built along the sheer rock wall of a vast karst sinkhole has drawn a steady stream of visitors to a scenic area in Mianhua village, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Blending seamlessly into the natural landscape without damaging the original landform, the bookstore offers readers and sightseers an artsy retreat as well as themed spaces serving milk tea, coffee, and other refreshments, becoming a social media sensation.
Since opening in May this year, the bookstore has received more than 100,000 visitors, many of whom come specifically to take photos at what is now known online as the "gateway to the earth's core."
Photo shows a view of a cliffside bookstore before its lights are turned on. The bookstore is built along the sheer rock wall of a vast karst sinkhole in Mianhua village, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Chen Guanyan/China News Service)
Photo shows a cliffside bookstore built along the sheer rock wall of a vast karst sinkhole in Mianhua village, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Chen Guanyan/China News Service)
Photo shows a cliffside bookstore built along the sheer rock wall of a vast karst sinkhole in Mianhua village, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Chen Guanyan/China News Service)
Photo shows a view of a cliffside bookstore built along the sheer rock wall of a vast karst sinkhole in Mianhua village, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Chen Guanyan/China News Service)
Photo shows a cliffside bookstore built along the sheer rock wall of a vast karst sinkhole in Mianhua village, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Chen Guanyan/China News Service)
Photo shows a cliffside bookstore built along the sheer rock wall of a vast karst sinkhole in Mianhua village, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Chen Guanyan/China News Service)
Photos
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
- 27th Harbin Ice-Snow World to officially begin construction in NE China
- Promotion week for intangible cultural heritage brands opens in Dali, China's Yunnan
- First batch of wintering black-headed gulls arrive at Lugu Lake in Yunnan
Related Stories
- In pics: Zhongshuge Bookstore in Tianjin, N China
- Netizens show support for flood-hit online bookstore
- Brick-and-mortar bookstores make comeback in China
- Dujiangyan Zhongshuge: a surreal bookstore in SW China
- Bell Tower Bookstore in Xi'an
- China sees growth in bookstores despite COVID-19 epidemic
- In pics: paddy fields-surrounded bookstore in Fujian
- China’s brick-and-mortar bookstores boost profits with diversified products
- Children and adults enrich their life at new bookstore at relocation site in Guangxi’s Shangsi county
- China’s largest bookstore chain brand offers book delivery services
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.