Tourists flock to cliffside bookstore in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:16, November 26, 2025

Photo shows a cliffside bookstore built along the sheer rock wall of a vast karst sinkhole in Mianhua village, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Chen Guanyan/China News Service)

A cliffside bookstore built along the sheer rock wall of a vast karst sinkhole has drawn a steady stream of visitors to a scenic area in Mianhua village, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Blending seamlessly into the natural landscape without damaging the original landform, the bookstore offers readers and sightseers an artsy retreat as well as themed spaces serving milk tea, coffee, and other refreshments, becoming a social media sensation.

Since opening in May this year, the bookstore has received more than 100,000 visitors, many of whom come specifically to take photos at what is now known online as the "gateway to the earth's core."

