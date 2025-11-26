Stories of High-Quality Development | Writing a splendid chapter in boosting financial services across five fields

People's Daily Online) November 26, 2025

The longstanding support of patient capital has enabled China's commercial aerospace sector to move from "following others" to "running alongside them." On the plateau in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, northwestern Sichuan Province, green finance has established an ecological barrier, yielding economic benefits. Inclusive finance has channeled loans to coffee farmers in Menglian county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, helping them turn their coffee beans into a more prosperous life. Pension finance, elderly care industry finance and elderly care services finance have provided older people with diversified services and products. Leveraging digital technology, financial services have become more intelligent and convenient.

When finance is stable, the economy is stable; when finance thrives, the economy thrives. Sci-tech finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance are priority areas for promoting high-quality financial development.

According to the Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development, adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, China should accelerate its efforts to become a country with a strong financial sector and vigorously develop financial services in these five areas.

The 13th episode of "Stories of High-Quality Development" by People's Daily launches soon, inviting viewers to explore vivid examples of how financial services are being boosted across five fields.

