Chinese embassy, enterprises donate funds to upgrade infrastructure at Kenyan slum school

Xinhua) 10:35, November 26, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan speaks during a donation ceremony held at MCEDO Beijing School in Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

NAIROBI, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Kenya and the Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) on Tuesday donated 11 million Kenyan shillings (about 84,800 U.S. dollars) to support renovations and infrastructure upgrades at MCEDO Beijing School in Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

The ceremony also saw the Chinese embassy award one-year scholarships to 20 students from the school located in the Mathare informal settlement.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said the funding aims to improve learning conditions and help students stay in school.

The development of MCEDO Beijing School has always been a key concern for the Chinese embassy and Chinese enterprises in Kenya, Guo said, adding that the school's history of self-reliance and perseverance serves as a vivid example of China-Kenya friendship and people-to-people ties.

School Director Benedict Kiage said the support will finance the second phase of renovations, including painting, improved lighting, roof and floor repairs, and the provision of new lockers, chairs, fire extinguishers, laboratory materials, and desks. He said the upgrades will significantly enhance safety and dignity in the learning environment.

Kiage added that cooperation with the Chinese embassy and Chinese enterprises over the past 17 years has transformed the school and expanded opportunities for children in Mathare.

Yu Xiaodong, KCETA chairman, said the initiative aims to create a healthier and more supportive environment for learners. He noted that Chinese enterprises are committed to giving back to Kenyan communities through corporate social responsibility while strengthening long-term China-Kenya friendship.

Latipher Natasha Omondi, a student representative, thanked the Chinese partners, saying the donation will play a key role in improving education at the school.

Director of MCEDO Beijing School Benedict Kiage speaks during a donation ceremony held at MCEDO Beijing School in Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2025 shows an exterior view of MCEDO Beijing School in Nairobi, Kenya. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Yu Xiaodong, the Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association chairman, speaks during a donation ceremony held at MCEDO Beijing School in Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2025 shows a donation ceremony held at MCEDO Beijing School in Nairobi, Kenya. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

