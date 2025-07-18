China's cultural troupe performs in Kenya to boost cultural ties

Xinhua) 13:07, July 18, 2025

NAIROBI, July 18 (Xinhua) -- A cultural troupe from China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region brought vibrant displays of traditional artistry to Kenya on Thursday, transforming Nairobi's national theater into a stage for Sino-African cultural exchange.

As part of the 2025 China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season, the event offered the stage where Mongolian throat singing met Kenyan traditional dance in a stunning performance -- Inner Mongolia's Herdsman's Ballad and Bomas Harambee's vibrant routines uniting two cultures through rhythm and movement.

Dressed in elegant traditional costumes, the Inner Mongolian artists took the audience on a musical journey celebrating nature, love and happiness.

Senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and cultural enthusiasts from both countries attended the performance, which was co-hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

Michael Pundo, CEO of the Kenya Cultural Center, praised the event for deepening cultural ties between the two countries.

"This performance helped cement friendship between Kenya and China, inculcating better understanding, showcasing our different cultures, promoting understanding that opens more opportunities for trade," he said.

The 2025 China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season, Pundo said, will include reciprocal visits by cultural troupes, promoting growth in cultural tourism and the exchange of goods and services.

China-Kenya cultural relations have a bright future, he said, adding that expanded exchanges would strengthen local artists' expertise while deepening appreciation for China's diverse and authentic cultural heritage.

Shakeel Shabbir, a Member of Parliament and also the chairman of Kenya-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, highlighted the role of cultural performances in fostering dialogue.

Shabbir noted that China-Kenya cooperation, spanning over six decades, has expanded to education, culture, arts and tourism, unleashing substantial socio-economic benefits.

Ezekiel Gikambi, director of Public Communications in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife of Kenya, emphasized how cultural exchanges, particularly in acrobatics, have strengthened bilateral ties and friendship.

"We are continuing to grow our partnership especially on culture and tourism," Giakambi said.

