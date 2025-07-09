Kenyan visitors flock to Chinese products at annual trade expo

NAIROBI, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Braving the chilly Tuesday morning in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, George Owino and a group of friends took a leisurely stroll through the exhibition hall hosting the tenth edition of China Trade Week.

The engineering graduate turned entrepreneur said he visited the premier event to meet potential Chinese manufacturers or distributors of construction equipment for his clients across the country.

"I happen to serve clients who are keen on the quality and durability of products such as those on display at this expo, ranging from pumps, electric cables, tiles and roofing materials," said Owino.

He said his visit to the expo was worthwhile, as he connected with some Chinese partners who could help facilitate the bulk import of lighting equipment for a client on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Over 100 exhibitors, including more than 80 from China, are showcasing their products at the 10th edition of China Trade Week, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday and features high-level panel discussions and business matchmaking.

David Wang, the chairman of MIE Group, organizer of China Trade Week, said that 88 Chinese companies will showcase a range of products such as building materials, solar equipment, farm machinery, and new energy vehicles during the three-day event.

Wang added that by hosting China Trade Week, Kenya has cemented its position as a strategic hub for the implementation of projects that align with China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Fabrizo Koech, a female entrepreneur in the general merchandise business, was among the first to visit the Chinese exhibitors, seeking information on how to import hardware equipment for her buyers.

"In this expo, my specific mission is to meet wholesale suppliers of hardware tools such as door locks, nuts and bolts, pipes and spanners," she said.

Koech added that her clients are uncompromising on quality and have always been satisfied when she provides proof that the products she imports from China meet international standards.

Running concurrently with the Africa Technology Show and the Women in Technology and Innovation Africa summit, this year's expo is expected to unlock new business opportunities, elevating Sino-Kenya economic ties to new levels, said Edwin Masivo, Kenya country director of Global Exhibitions Inc.

Both Chinese and Kenyan exhibitors will be showcasing a wide range of products under one roof, including home appliances, electronics, fast-moving consumer goods, cosmetics, leather and apparel, Masivo said.

He observed that one decade of hosting China Trade Week has been pivotal in facilitating investment, skills and technology transfer, job creation, and enhancing Sino-Kenya cultural ties.

Abigael Okello, founder and executive director of Solar Mtaani, a social enterprise that promotes clean energy for rural communities, said that she attended the expo to learn about the latest technologies that off-grid communities can harness for cooking and lighting their homes.

"Given that most of our products come from China, we would love to form partnerships and network with different companies from China to see how we can custom-make solar products that meet energy needs in the country," she added.

Catherine Atieno, an ICT major from a local public university, said that during China Trade Week, she looked forward to meeting Chinese companies dealing in smart home appliances, mobile phones, or laptops.

China is a leading source of smart devices that Kenyans are using to connect and conduct online transactions, Atieno said, adding that she hoped to gain new insights into China's advances in the digital economy during the trade week.

China Trade Week has created a platform for connecting Kenyan start-ups to potential markets in China and other parts of the world, unlocking capital and growth, said Richard Muteti, chief executive officer of the Confederation of Micro and Small Enterprises Organization-East Africa.

"This event brings together investors, suppliers, and buyers under one roof. It has acted as a catalyst for local value addition, skills development and the establishment of resilient supply chains," Muteti added.

