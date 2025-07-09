China trade week opens in Kenya amid growing commercial links

Xinhua) 11:03, July 09, 2025

NAIROBI, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The 10th edition of the China Trade Week kicked off Tuesday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to promote Sino-Kenya commercial ties.

The three-day event attracted over 100 exhibitors, including 88 from China, and displayed the latest products in building materials, solar energy, and agricultural processing equipment.

James Mureu, chairman of the state-owned Micro and Small Enterprises Authority, said that the trade fair has emerged as a platform to link Chinese manufacturers with entrepreneurs from East Africa.

"The trade show is an avenue to provide access to affordable and appropriate technologies to help in Kenya's industrialization agenda," Mureu added.

David Wang, chairman of MIE Group, the organizer of the China Trade Week said that the event was initiated to provide a channel that builds bridges and opportunities among Chinese and African businesses.

He added that in the past 10 years, it has hosted more than 2,000 exhibitors and welcomed tens of thousands of visitors, and supported the growth of many local industries.

