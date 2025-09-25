Kenyan university marks Confucius Day amid deepening cultural ties with China
NAIROBI, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Day celebration was held on Wednesday at a university in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, featuring scholarly debates, speeches, and cultural performances in honor of the ancient Chinese philosopher.
Faculty members, students, and pupils from Kenyatta University and affiliated primary schools gathered for the event, which highlighted Confucius' enduring thoughts, works, and values.
Leonard Chacha Mwita, Kenyan director of the university's Confucius Institute, described Confucius as an iconic historical figure whose influence continues to resonate globally.
"Through his teachings, he has affected the Chinese way of life," Chacha said. "He also emphasized the virtues of punctuality, hospitality, and social justice."
Celebrated globally in late September, Confucius Day has also gained traction in Kenyan academic institutions, where the Chinese language and culture are increasingly embraced, Chacha added.
Leonard Musyoka Kisovi, chairman of the Kenyatta University Confucius Institute Advisory Board, said the annual celebration reaffirms Confucius' growing cultural influence in both China and Africa.
Confucius (551 B.C.-479 B.C.), an educator and thinker, has influenced generations of Chinese society.
