Spain-China forum on green energy held in Madrid

Xinhua) 10:19, November 26, 2025

People attend the Spain-China Forum on Green Energy in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 25, 2025. The first Spain-China Forum on Green Energy was held Monday in the Spanish capital Madrid, bringing together around 300 representatives from government departments, industry associations, and leading energy companies from both countries to discuss deepening cooperation on the green transition. (Photo by Zhang Yuheng/Xinhua)

MADRID, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The first Spain-China Forum on Green Energy was held Monday in the Spanish capital Madrid, bringing together around 300 representatives from government departments, industry associations, and leading energy companies from both countries to discuss deepening cooperation on the green transition.

Spanish Minister of Industry and Tourism Jordi Hereu noted that Spain's installed renewable energy capacity has multiplied over the past two decades, making clean energy a major pillar of the national energy mix. "We hope this forum will open new avenues for Spain-China green energy cooperation, build broader consensus, and help companies seize fresh development opportunities," he said.

Jaime Peris, special representative of the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, emphasized that China is a key partner for Spain in zero-carbon industries and global markets. He said the forum reflects the two sides' determination to advance pragmatic cooperation and fully tap the potential of collaboration at a crucial stage of the global energy transition.

Jose Donoso, director general of the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF), said Spain and China are highly complementary in the renewable energy sector. Spain is one of Europe's pioneers in photovoltaic technology, while China's sustained efforts in developing its solar industry have made photovoltaics the world's most competitive and heavily invested energy technology, he added.

During the forum, participants joined several roundtable discussions on topics including grid security, AI-empowered energy systems, green finance solutions, and investment opportunities, sharing practical experience and exploring new areas of cooperation.

