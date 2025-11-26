China issues nearly 2.5 billion green electricity certificates in January-October

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China issued 370 million green electricity certificates in October, bringing its total issuance in the first 10 months of 2025 to 2.478 billion, official data showed on Tuesday.

Of the certificates issued in October, 158 million were classified as tradable, accounting for 42.61 percent of the month's total, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

Green electricity is electricity generated from renewable energy sources such as wind, solar or biomass power.

Trading activity remained robust last month, with 66.7 million certificates changing hands nationwide. The cumulative trading volume for the January-October period was 596 million.

China introduced the green electricity certificate system as a pilot program in 2017. In December 2023, the NEA issued an initial batch of certificates.

The country has built the world's largest clean power system and carbon trading market, and its green industries continue to grow.

