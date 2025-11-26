Swedish steel giant Alleima AB launches new factory in east China

NANJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Swedish steel giant Alleima AB on Tuesday launched its phase-two cold-finishing plant in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, doubling its local production capacity and introducing high-end tubing products to shorten delivery times for Asian customers.

The 12,500-square-meter expanded facility -- a 193-million-yuan (about 27.2 million U.S. dollars) investment -- will manufacture high-performance tubular products, including previously imported high-temperature and hydrogen refueling tubes, serving sectors such as petrochemicals, hydrogen energy, pulping and papermaking, as well as health care.

Since entering China in 1985, Alleima AB has expanded steadily, with its China revenue exceeding 1.54 billion yuan in 2024.

Over its 18 years of development in Zhenjiang, Alleima Materials Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. has emphasized sustainability, maintaining greenhouse gas emissions below industry averages. The new factory utilizes solar power for its electricity needs, and Alleima AB uses over 80 percent recycled steel. By 2030, it aims to cut CO2 emissions by 50 percent compared to 2019.

"We have had an impressive development in the Asian region, with strong development of revenues in the chemical and petrochemical segment over the last seven years," said Carl von Schantz, president of the Tube Division of Alleima AB.

Goran Bjorkman, president and CEO of Alleima AB, said that by increasing capacity and broadening its portfolio, the company is strengthening its ability to deliver products locally in Asia. The investment aims to meet a strong, growing market in China, he added.

