China to improve system for qualified foreign institutional investors: official

Xinhua) 11:05, October 28, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday rolled out a work plan to improve its system for qualified foreign institutional investors, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, announced at the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025.

The plan focuses on improving market access, helping enhance investment efficiency and expanding investment channels, in order to foster a more transparent, convenient and efficient institutional environment for all types of foreign investors, Wu said.

He also announced the launch of a new round of reform for the ChiNext board, China's Nasdaq-style board for growth enterprises.

The reform will introduce listing standards that better align with the characteristics of innovative and entrepreneurial firms in emerging and future-oriented industries, aiming to provide more targeted and inclusive financial services for these enterprises, Wu said.

