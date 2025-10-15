Apple vows to further increase investment in China

Xinhua) 14:07, October 15, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Apple's CEO Tim Cook pledged on Wednesday that the company will continue to increase its investment in China and enhance cooperation to achieve mutually-beneficial and win-win development.

Cook made the remarks during a meeting with China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Li Lecheng in Beijing.

