Home>>
Apple vows to further increase investment in China
(Xinhua) 14:07, October 15, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Apple's CEO Tim Cook pledged on Wednesday that the company will continue to increase its investment in China and enhance cooperation to achieve mutually-beneficial and win-win development.
Cook made the remarks during a meeting with China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Li Lecheng in Beijing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's forex regulator unveils policies to facilitate cross-border investment, financing
- China records steady growth in private, foreign-invested firms in H1
- China's AI, smart manufacturing fuel foreign investment momentum
- China clarifies tax incentives for foreign investors reinvesting dividends
- Over 30,000 foreign-invested enterprises established in China in H1
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.