China's economic powerhouse Guangdong reports robust growth in foreign investment

Xinhua) 09:40, October 23, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Global enterprises and capital are showing strong confidence in south China's Guangdong Province through substantial investments, the provincial government said Wednesday.

From January to September, the province saw the establishment of 24,000 new foreign-funded enterprises, a year-on-year increase of 33.7 percent, highlighting its role as a top destination for international capital.

Key data revealed a notable uptick, with actual utilized foreign capital reaching 78.13 billion yuan (about 11 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 8.8 percent year-on-year. Investments from Hong Kong SAR grew by 18.4 percent, with remarkable increases from developed countries such as the Netherlands, France, and the UK.

The manufacturing sector stood out with a 23.5-percent rise in foreign investment. Industries such as specialized equipment and electrical machinery witnessed multiplied growth, signaling strong confidence in Guangdong's industrial capabilities and long-term potential.

Official data showed that Guangdong has cumulatively established over 360,000 foreign-funded enterprises and utilized over 600 billion U.S. dollars in foreign capital.

