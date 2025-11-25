Home>>
Atmosphere of Xi-Trump phone call "positive, friendly, constructive": Chinese foreign ministry
(Xinhua) 16:34, November 25, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The atmosphere of the phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday was "positive, friendly and constructive," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday.
Mao told a regular press briefing that this phone call was initiated by the U.S. side. She said that since President Trump's second term, the Chinese and U.S. heads of state have maintained frequent interactions.
Communication between the two heads of state on issues of mutual interest plays a vital role in the stable development of China-U.S. relations, Mao added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier calls for stable development of China-U.S. economic, trade relations
- Chinese senior officials meet with US business representatives
- China says U.S. pause on 50-percent ownership rule is important step in implementing Kuala Lumpur consensus
- U.S.-China People's Dialogue highlights essential role of people-to-people exchanges
- China expects U.S. to jointly safeguard fair competition in maritime, shipbuilding sectors: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.