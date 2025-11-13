Chinese vice premier calls for stable development of China-U.S. economic, trade relations

Xinhua) 09:53, November 13, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Evan Greenberg, executive vice chair of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR), and Stephen Orlins, president of the NCUSCR, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Evan Greenberg, executive vice chair of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR), and Stephen Orlins, president of the NCUSCR, in Beijing on Wednesday.

He, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said as China and the United States enjoy broad space for economic and trade cooperation, they should work in the same direction, uphold and implement the important consensus and outcomes of the Busan meeting between the two heads of state, strengthen cooperation, and manage differences, thereby promoting the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

It is hoped that the NCUSCR will make new contributions to promoting friendly cooperation between the two countries, He said.

Stressing that maintaining the stability of U.S.-China relations is of great significance, the U.S. side expressed their willingness to play a bridging role in deepening exchange and cooperation between the two countries.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)