Li Chenggang meets with US business delegation, urging constructive role in bilateral economic, trade relations

Global Times) 13:54, November 11, 2025

Li Chenggang, China's international trade representative and vice commerce minister, met with Craig Allen, senior counselor at US company Cohen Group, and Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina, on Monday in Beijing, during which the two sides exchanged views on China-US economic and trade relations, as well as Illumina's development in China, according to a statement on MOFCOM's website on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Li urged the US business community to continue to play a constructive role in supporting the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

"Although there are uncertainties in the economic and trade relationship between the two countries, China has always been the party providing certainty, committed to creating a stable environment for economic and trade cooperation, and China will firmly safeguard its own rights and interests," Li said.

Li noted that the leaders of China and the US held a meeting in Busan, South Korea on October 30, providing strategic guidance for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations. The Chinese leader emphasized that economic and trade ties should continue to serve as the ballast and propeller of bilateral relations.

Previously, through multiple rounds of economic and trade consultations, the two sides have reached mutually beneficial outcomes, Li said. China is willing to work with the US to continue strengthening exchanges and dialogues, jointly maintain and implement the results of economic and trade consultations, Li noted.

In response, Allen and Thaysen said that the US business community has been inspired by the historic meeting between the leaders of China and the US in Busan, and the community welcomes the positive outcomes achieved by both sides in the economic and trade field.

The two US company representatives said that US enterprises are full of confidence with regards to the development of China-US economic and trade relations in 2026 and look forward to bilateral economic and trade cooperation to swiftly return to a normal track.

Illumina has been deeply engaged in the Chinese market for 20 years, committed to long-term development in China, and is willing to continue increasing investment in China in the future while ensuring compliant operations, according to the statement.

