Smart fruit sorting boosts navel orange sales in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 16:34, November 25, 2025

Photo shows workers sorting and packing navel oranges with intelligent equipment at a modern agricultural enterprise in Chetou town of Anyuan county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

At a modern agricultural enterprise in Chetou town, Anyuan county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, rows of intelligent machines run at high speed as workers sort and pack navel oranges.

The enterprise operates eight nondestructive testing and grading lines, processing up to 1,000 tonnes of fruit a day. As a national-level leading agricultural enterprise, the company combines navel orange cultivation, storage, preservation and processing, forming a complete industrial chain.

In recent years, Ganzhou has introduced new processing technologies, including precise sugar-content measurement, AI-based shape recognition, and intelligent grading, to make sorting more efficient. These advances have improved fruit quality and strengthened the brand value of Ganzhou navel oranges, providing robust scientific and technological support for the growth of the local citrus industry.

Intern Hou Shuyue contributed to this story.

