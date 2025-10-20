Global Mayors Dialogue opens in Jingdezhen, E China's Jiangxi

Xinhua) 11:16, October 20, 2025

The Global Mayors Dialogue opened in Jingdezhen on Sunday, bringing together more than 350 guests from countries including Italy, South Korea, Türkiye, Russia and Kyrgyzstan to discuss cultural prosperity and cooperation. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

