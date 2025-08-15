Rural highways contribute to industrial clusters in Nanfeng, E China's Jiangxi Province

People's Daily Online) 14:45, August 15, 2025

At Danyang village in Taihe town of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Jiangxi Province, aquaculture farms are built scattered along rural highways. Combined with farm houses, rice fields and green mountains, the farms reflect a blaze of colors. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Recently, aquaculture farms have been built scattered along rural highways in Nanfeng county of Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. Combined with farm houses, rice fields and green mountains, the farms reflect a blaze of colors and create a brand-new landscape of ecological industries.

In recent years, Nanfeng has fostered industrial development by enhancing public transportation. By upgrading and expanding rural roads, industrial roads, and tourism roads, the county has closely integrated infrastructure with rural revitalization, facilitating the transportation and sale of agricultural products and attracting tourists to the villages. Focusing on three-dimensional ecological breeding and planting, such as rice-fish and lotus-fish systems, and rural tourism, these efforts are driving industries toward modernization, scaling, clustering, and specialization, creating a new path of "road + industry" for rural revitalization.

