Old district in China's Jiangxi becomes thriving hub for cultural innovation, tourism
Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
A tourist takes a break at Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Tourists shop for handmade ceramic products in Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
An artisan makes a ceramic product in Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
This photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows a view of Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
A tourist visits Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
A tourist visits Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Artisans make ceramic products in Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Photos
Related Stories
