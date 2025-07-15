Old district in China's Jiangxi becomes thriving hub for cultural innovation, tourism

Xinhua) 08:36, July 15, 2025

Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A tourist takes a break at Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists shop for handmade ceramic products in Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

An artisan makes a ceramic product in Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows a view of Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A tourist visits Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A tourist visits Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Artisans make ceramic products in Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists visit Taoyangli historical and cultural block in Jingdezhen City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2025. Located in the heart of Jingdezhen, Taoyangli has successfully transformed from an old district into a thriving hub for cultural innovation and tourism in recent years. Today, it has become a must-visit destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)