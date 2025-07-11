Cultural and tourism development promoted in Diaoyuan Ancient Village in E China

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows a view of Diaoyuan Ancient Village in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province. Tucked into the undulating hills of Ji'an City in east China's Jiangxi Province, Diaoyuan Village has stood for over 1,100 years -- the layout from above bearing a striking resemblance to a Taoist Tai Chi diagram.

Since 2021, the local government has introduced social capital for the comprehensive cultural and tourism development of the ancient village, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and service quality.

In 2024, the ancient village of Diaoyuan attracted around 591,400 visitors, generating revenue of 18 million yuan (about 2.5 million U.S. dollars), stimulating employment and entrepreneurship for over 110 local villagers. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

