A glimpse of flood control wisdom in China's thousand-year-old city

Xinhua) 08:53, July 10, 2025

A staff member inspects the water treatment equipment at Jianchun wetland park in Zhanggong District of Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 18, 2025.

Ganzhou, a thousand-year-old city stands in the arms of water, with Zhangjiang, Gongjiang and Ganjiang rivers interweaving to form the urban framework of "three rivers and six banks." The three rivers brought nourish source to the ancient city, while also caused it suffered from floods for centuries.

A drainage system with open ditches, culverts and ponds was built, utilizing the terrain of the city, which is high in the southwest and low in the northeast, during the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), and the underground drainage network was named Fushougou Ditch because the direction of the drainage ditch resembles the ancient seal script characters for "Fu" and "Shou."

The wisdom of Fushougou Ditch has been integrated into the development of modern Ganzhou. A plot located in the core area of the city has been transformed into the city's central park, becoming a huge "sponge" for regulating urban hydrology. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on June 18, 2025 shows the physical part of Fushougou Ditch, which is on display at Fushougou Museum in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province.

This photo taken on June 18, 2025 shows the water window of Fushougou Ditch located at the foot of Yongjin Gate in the ancient city of Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Municipal workers clear and dredge the pipelines of Fushougou Ditch in the ancient city of Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 18, 2025.

This photo taken on June 18, 2025 shows a pond in the ancient city of Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province.

This photo taken on June 18, 2025 shows a water collection grate, which can block branches, stones and daily household garbage from entering Fushougou Ditch, in ancient city of Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 18, 2025 shows the Jianchun wetland park in Zhanggong District of Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province.

This photo taken on June 18, 2025 shows an as-constructed drawing of Fushougou Ditch, drawn in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), of Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province.

