Blueberry farming boosts incomes in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:34, May 30, 2025

Photo shows a blueberry planting base in Pogan township, Dongxiang district, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Tourists visited a blueberry planting base in Pogan township, Dongxiang district, Fuzhou, in east China's Jiangxi Province, on May 26, with the district now hosting 96 blueberry farms.

Blueberries are now grown on 16,000 mu (about 1,067 hectares) of hilly land in the district.

"Blueberries have generated more than 10 million yuan ($1.39 million) for 44 villages in the district," said Xin Bin, director of the management committee of a modern agriculture demonstration park in Dongxiang.

This year, the district is expected to produce 1.5 million kilograms of blueberries, with projected sales exceeding 30 million yuan.

Photo shows a blueberry planting base in Pogan township, Dongxiang district, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Photo shows a blueberry planting base in Pogan township, Dongxiang district, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Photo shows a blueberry planting base in Pogan township, Dongxiang district, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Photo shows a blueberry planting base in Pogan township, Dongxiang district, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Photo shows a blueberry planting base in Pogan township, Dongxiang district, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. Improved transportation networks have made it easier for blueberries to reach more destinations quickly and efficiently. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Tourists pick blueberries at a planting base in Pogan township, Dongxiang district, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Tourists pick blueberries at a planting base in Pogan township, Dongxiang district, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Photo shows blueberries at a planting base in Dongxiang district, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Long Chuliang)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)