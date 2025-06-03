Home>>
Night unveils Wunvzhou’s glow
(People's Daily App) 13:04, June 03, 2025
In Wuyuan county, Jiangxi Province, Wunvzhou Resort comes alive after dark. Lights illuminate the Baoyu Tower while fireworks paint the sky. And the Golden Pavilion stands radiant, bathed in cascading colors.
