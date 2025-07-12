Yujiang in China's Jiangxi attracts numerous well-known enterprises in eyewear industry

Xinhua) 11:50, July 12, 2025

A staff member demonstrates a pair of smart glasses developed by Hangzhou-based technology company Rokid at Rokid's flagship store in Yujiang District of Yingtan, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 10, 2025. The eyewear industry is a traditional sector in Yujiang District, with sales organizations dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Today, Yujiang ranks among the top eyewear industry bases in China, attracting numerous well-known enterprises. From handcrafted eyewear over 200 years ago to the smart glasses today, Yujiang has written a centuries-long legend in the field of optics. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A staff member cleans the lenses after coating at the workshop of Keqiang Optics Co., Ltd. in Yujiang District of Yingtan, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 10, 2025. The eyewear industry is a traditional sector in Yujiang District, with sales organizations dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Today, Yujiang ranks among the top eyewear industry bases in China, attracting numerous well-known enterprises. From handcrafted eyewear over 200 years ago to the smart glasses today, Yujiang has written a centuries-long legend in the field of optics. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A pair of smart glasses developed by Hangzhou-based technology company Rokid is pictured at Rokid's flagship store in Yujiang District of Yingtan, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 10, 2025. The eyewear industry is a traditional sector in Yujiang District, with sales organizations dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Today, Yujiang ranks among the top eyewear industry bases in China, attracting numerous well-known enterprises. From handcrafted eyewear over 200 years ago to the smart glasses today, Yujiang has written a centuries-long legend in the field of optics. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Zhu Mingming, founder and CEO of Rokid, a Hangzhou-based technology company, poses for a photo at Rokid's flagship store in Yujiang District of Yingtan, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 10, 2025. The eyewear industry is a traditional sector in Yujiang District, with sales organizations dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Today, Yujiang ranks among the top eyewear industry bases in China, attracting numerous well-known enterprises. From handcrafted eyewear over 200 years ago to the smart glasses today, Yujiang has written a centuries-long legend in the field of optics. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A staff member observes lenses at the workshop of Keqiang Optics Co., Ltd. in Yujiang District of Yingtan, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 10, 2025. The eyewear industry is a traditional sector in Yujiang District, with sales organizations dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Today, Yujiang ranks among the top eyewear industry bases in China, attracting numerous well-known enterprises. From handcrafted eyewear over 200 years ago to the smart glasses today, Yujiang has written a centuries-long legend in the field of optics. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Staff members collect the lenses after coating at the workshop of Keqiang Optics Co., Ltd. in Yujiang District of Yingtan, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 10, 2025. The eyewear industry is a traditional sector in Yujiang District, with sales organizations dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Today, Yujiang ranks among the top eyewear industry bases in China, attracting numerous well-known enterprises. From handcrafted eyewear over 200 years ago to the smart glasses today, Yujiang has written a centuries-long legend in the field of optics. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Staff members clean the lenses before coating at the workshop of Keqiang Optics Co., Ltd. in Yujiang District of Yingtan, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 10, 2025. The eyewear industry is a traditional sector in Yujiang District, with sales organizations dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Today, Yujiang ranks among the top eyewear industry bases in China, attracting numerous well-known enterprises. From handcrafted eyewear over 200 years ago to the smart glasses today, Yujiang has written a centuries-long legend in the field of optics. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A staff member places lenses on a coating rack at the workshop of Keqiang Optics Co., Ltd. in Yujiang District of Yingtan, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 10, 2025. The eyewear industry is a traditional sector in Yujiang District, with sales organizations dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Today, Yujiang ranks among the top eyewear industry bases in China, attracting numerous well-known enterprises. From handcrafted eyewear over 200 years ago to the smart glasses today, Yujiang has written a centuries-long legend in the field of optics. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

