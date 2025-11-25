Gen Z consumers fill shopping carts with future getaways at 'Double 11' shopping festival

People's Daily Online) 10:27, November 25, 2025

Tourists watch a performance at the "Twelve Hours of Chang'an" theme block in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

"Round-trip airfare from Beijing to Singapore for just 350 yuan (about $49) before taxes!" Tempted by the bargain, university student Liu Xiaohan immediately added the offer to her shopping cart and shared it with friends to see who wanted to join the trip to Singapore. In the past, she mostly bought physical goods, but this year her shopping list includes airline tickets and hotel stays.

Now in its 17th year, the "Double 11" shopping festival is seeing clear shifts in consumer habits among Generation Z, those born between 1995 and 2009.

According to a report jointly released by the Shanghai Youth and Children Research Center and several other institutions, "shopping for happiness" has become the mainstream mindset for this group. A notable trend is that Gen Z consumers are increasingly willing to spend on services and experiences rather than just products, with travel emerging as their top choice.

Studying in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jia Jiachen and his friends have planned a trip that's all about having fun. They snapped up a four-day, three-night boutique tour to the Changbai Mountains in northeast China's Jilin Province.

"We're not worried about whether we have time right now. What matters is securing the option. Once final exams are over this semester, we can set off immediately," Jia said.

The report shows that travel-related spending, such as booking flights, hotels, and tour packages in advance to take advantage of lower prices, accounts for 36.9 percent of emotional consumption among young consumers. Spending on cultural and entertainment activities, including music festivals and livehouse shows, accounts for 31 percent.

The report further shows that Gen Z's consumer confidence continues to strengthen. Nearly 40 percent of respondents said their budget for this year's "Double 11" shopping festival is higher than last year, and nearly 80 percent have either maintained or increased their spending. This growing confidence is injecting strong momentum into the rise of "experience-based consumption."

The report also notes that Gen Z displays a blend of "enthusiasm and rationality." On one hand, their participation rate in promotions has increased for three consecutive years, reaching 93.1 percent in 2025, showing that "Double 11" is deeply embedded in their lifestyle. On the other hand, nearly 40 percent remain cautious about "the lowest price of the year," choosing to "verify for themselves." Under these conditions, high-priced but clearly discounted experience products — such as flight passes, tour packages, and show tickets — have become their ideal balance between "being smart and rational" and "pursuing happiness."

