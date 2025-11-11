China's economic planner issues guideline to boost new energy consumption

Xinhua) 10:08, November 11, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's economic planner on Monday rolled out a guideline to enhance the consumption and regulation of new energy, aiming to facilitate the development of a new energy system and advanced power grids.

By 2030, a coordinated and efficient multi-level regulatory framework for new energy consumption should be established, ensuring the smooth grid integration, diversified utilization and efficient operations of new energy, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

New electricity demand should be met predominantly through expanded new energy power generation by 2030, per the guidelines.

By 2035, a new power system capable of accommodating a high share of new energy should be established, with further improvements in new energy consumption and regulation systems.

The national unified electricity market will serve as a cornerstone for the allocation of new energy resources, enabling the optimized nationwide deployment and efficient consumption of new energy.

