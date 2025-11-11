E-commerce, logistics companies busy preparing for "Double Eleven" shopping festival
A staff member promotes shoes via live streaming at a network technology company in Ouhai District of Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 10, 2025. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual "Double Eleven" shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11. (Photo by Liu Jili/Xinhua)
Staff members work at an intelligent parcel sorting line at a branch of China Post in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual "Double Eleven" shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)
A delivery worker sorts parcels at a branch of China Post in Xiayi County of Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 9, 2025. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual "Double Eleven" shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11. (Photo by Miao Yucai/Xinhua)
Staff members work at an automated parcel sorting line of an express company in Changxing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 10, 2025. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual "Double Eleven" shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)
Staff members work at a logistics center in Changxing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 10, 2025. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual "Double Eleven" shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)
A staff member processes client orders at an e-commerce industrial park in Haizhou District of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2025. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual "Double Eleven" shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)
Staff members work at an automated parcel sorting line of an express company in Changxing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 10, 2025. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual "Double Eleven" shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)
A staff member transports goods at a warehouse in Lianyun District of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2025. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual "Double Eleven" shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)
A staff member processes client orders at an e-commerce industrial park in Haizhou District of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2025. E-commerce and logistics companies across China are busy selling, packaging and delivering goods in the run-up to the annual "Double Eleven" shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)
