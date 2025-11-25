China to cut retail prices of gasoline, diesel

Xinhua) 09:01, November 25, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will on Tuesday reduce its retail prices of gasoline and diesel to reflect recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.

Gasoline prices will be cut by 70 yuan (9.88 U.S. dollars) per tonne, and diesel prices will drop by 65 yuan per tonne, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

China's three largest oil companies -- China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- along with other oil refineries, have been instructed to organize the efficient production and transportation of refined oil products to ensure stable supplies.

Under China's current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted based on fluctuations in international crude oil prices.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)