China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

Xinhua) 09:32, November 11, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will raise its retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Tuesday, based on recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.

Respective gasoline and diesel prices will increase by 125 yuan (17.64 U.S. dollars) and 120 yuan per tonne, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced in a statement.

China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation, and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.

Relevant departments in various regions should intensify market supervision and inspection efforts. They should implement strict measures to crack down on activities that violate national pricing policies to ensure market order, the NDRC said.

