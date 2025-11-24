Highlights of ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event

Xinhua) 14:18, November 24, 2025

Gold medalist Jens van't Wout (C) of the Netherlands, silver medalist Pietro Sighel (L) of Italy and bronze medalist Steven Dubois of Canada pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's 1000m at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Fans are seen during the men's 1000m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Sun Long of China competes during the men's 1000m semifinals at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Lin Xiaojun (C) of China and Hwang Daeheon (R) of South Korea compete during the men's 1000m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Lin Xiaojun (R) of China and Hwang Daeheon of South Korea compete during the men's 1000m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Lin Xiaojun (L) of China competes during the men's 1000m semifinals at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Sun Long (L) of China competes during the men's 1000m semifinals at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Lin Xiaojun (2nd R) and Liu Shaoang (1st R) of China compete during the men's 1000m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Lin Xiaojun (C) and Liu Shaoang (R) of China compete during the men's 1000m semifinals at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands competes during the women's 500m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Gold medalist Xandra Velzeboer (C) of the Netherlands, silver medalist Corinne Stoddard (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Choi Minjeon of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's 500m at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Xandra Velzeboer (L) of the Netherlands competes during the women's 500m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Xandra Velzeboer (L) of the Netherlands and Corinne Stoddard of the United States compete during the women's 500m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Gong Li (C) of China competes during the women's 1500m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Gong Li of China competes during the women's 1500m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Yang Jingru of China competes during the women's 1500m final B at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Yang Jingru (R) of China and Hanne Desmet of Belgium compete during the women's 1500m final B at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Kim Gilli of South Korea celebrates her victory after the women's 1500m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Gold medalist Kim Gilli (C) of South Korea, silver medalist Choi Minjeong (L) of South Korea and bronze medalist Courtney Sarault of Canada pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's 1500m at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Gong Li (L) of China competes during the women's 1500m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Kim Gilli (L) and Choi Minjeong of South Korea compete during the women's 1500m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Michelle Velzeboer (C) of the Netherlands and Gloria Ioriatti (L) of Italy compete during the women's 1500m final B at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Rim Jongun (L) of team South Korea competes during the men's 500m relay Final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Sun Long (front C) of team China competes during the men's 500m relay Final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Team China pose before the men's 500m relay Final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Gold medalists team South Korea (C), silver medalists team China (L) and bronze medalists team Italy pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's 500m relay at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Sun Long (1st L) of team China competes during the men's 500m relay Final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour #3 speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

