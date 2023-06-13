Home>>
Beijing to host 2026 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships
(Xinhua) 09:13, June 13, 2023
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The International Skating Union (ISU) council announced on Monday that Beijing will host the 2026 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.
The championships will take place in Beijing from January 19 to 24, 2026.
It will be the second time that Beijing has held the Four Continents since 2003.
The ISU council, which met between June 9-11, also made a decision that the ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2024 will be held at Kaunas, Lithuania from January 8 to 14.
Beijing will also host the 2023/24 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix Final this year while the 2024 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships will be held in Shanghai.
