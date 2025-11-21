China ready to share river governance expertise with the world: report

November 21, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to sharing its wisdom and experience of river governance with the world, which will open up pathways and provide models for the healthy development of rivers worldwide, a think tank report said on Friday.

The report, titled "Harnessing Rivers for National Prosperity, Public Wellbeing -- A Study on the New Era River Strategy," was released by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency, and China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research under the Ministry of Water Resources.

The urban population facing water shortages on the planet is projected to rise from 930 million in 2016 to between 1.7 billion and 2.4 billion by 2050. As climate change accelerates, global water security faces mounting pressure, and river governance has become an ever more formidable challenge, according to the report.

In recent years, China has accumulated extensive experience in major projects, innovative methods, and social water management.

China has provided online and offline training for nearly 4,000 water professionals and government officials from 112 countries. It has established five overseas technology transfer and capacity-building centers in Pakistan, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Serbia, and Senegal.

China has also carried out extensive cooperation with United Nations agencies in water resources, shared advances in global water-science research, and joined hands with countries and regions worldwide to address growing water challenges.

China will make even greater contributions to improving global water governance and to meeting the water-related targets of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, helping the whole world to achieve a new vision of harmony between humanity and water, the report said.

