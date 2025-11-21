China's leading academic institutions announce 144 new academicians

Xinhua) 13:06, November 21, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top academic institutions announced on Friday that 144 scientists have been elected as new academicians, the highest academic honorary title in the country's scientific and technological fields.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) elected 73 new academicians, while the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) elected 71.

The election of new academicians underscores the country's focus on researchers working in areas that meet strategic priorities and advance new quality productive forces through scientific and technological innovation.

The newly elected CAS academicians have an average age of 57.2, with 67.1 percent aged 60 or younger. The youngest among them is 44, while the oldest is 66.

Notably, five female scientists were elected as new CAS academicians, while eight were elected to the CAE.

After the election, the number of academicians in the CAS and CAE reached 908 and 1,002, respectively.

