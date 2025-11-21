Chinese pavilion not affected by fire at COP30 in Brazil: Chinese delegation

Xinhua) 10:55, November 21, 2025

BELEM, Brazil, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese pavilion at the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), which is being held in the Brazilian city of Belem, was not affected by the fire that broke out at the conference on Thursday, the Chinese delegation confirmed.

The delegation said in a statement sent to Xinhua that the fire did not originate in the Chinese pavilion.

Brazilian Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino said that the fire, which broke out shortly after 2 p.m. local time, was under control at around 2:30 p.m., with no injuries reported so far.

Helder Barbalho, governor of the Para state, where Belem is located, told local media that the emergency teams are currently probing into two possible causes of the incident -- a generator failure or a short circuit in one of the stands that were set up for the conference.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)