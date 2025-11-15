China, partners highlight green innovation cooperation during COP30

Xinhua) 11:09, November 15, 2025

Zhao Yingmin, president of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) International Green Development Coalition, speaks at a high-level side event during the COP30 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2025. A high-level side event on innovation and green development was held here on Wednesday during the COP30 to share expertise and experience in green transition. Representatives from UN agencies, international organizations, governments, and financial and research institutions attended the event. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

BELEM, Brazil, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A high-level side event on innovation and green development was held here on Wednesday during the COP30 to share expertise and experience in green transition.

Zhao Yingmin, president of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) International Green Development Coalition, said China has promoted a comprehensive green transition with systematic measures, achieved notable results in ecological civilization and renewable energy development, and set a national target for 2035 that demonstrates its determination to address climate change.

He said China is willing to help other countries share opportunities and pursue common development through green cooperation.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said green growth is a new driving force for development and investment cooperation under the green Silk Road framework, and will provide important opportunities for job creation, capacity building and sustainable growth.

He said practical cooperation between the coalition and partners has already produced fruitful results, expressing hope for more project outcomes.

Li Gao, head of the Chinese delegation and vice minister of ecology and environment, said the Chinese government attaches great importance to ecological civilization, has promoted the conclusion, signing, entry into force and implementation of the Paris Agreement, and is coordinating efforts to reduce carbon emissions and pollution, expand green space and support growth.

Li said China has integrated the green concept into the Belt and Road practice, built the world's largest clean power system and a carbon trading market, while its green industries continue to grow.

Looking ahead, he said, China is ready to strengthen green innovation cooperation, promote the utilization of scientific and technological achievements, and build shared, mutually beneficial green development demonstration projects.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the United Nations Office for Project Services, said green transition depends not only on policy and finance but also on the ability to deliver projects, and the BRI International Green Development Coalition plays an active role in green transformation.

Representatives from UN agencies, international organizations, governments, and financial and research institutions attended the event.

Li Gao, head of the Chinese delegation and vice minister of ecology and environment, speaks at a high-level side event during the COP30 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2025. A high-level side event on innovation and green development was held here on Wednesday during the COP30 to share expertise and experience in green transition. Representatives from UN agencies, international organizations, governments, and financial and research institutions attended the event. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Mark Watts, Executive director of C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, speaks at a high-level side event during the COP30 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2025. A high-level side event on innovation and green development was held here on Wednesday during the COP30 to share expertise and experience in green transition. Representatives from UN agencies, international organizations, governments, and financial and research institutions attended the event. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A high-level side event on innovation and green development is held during the COP30 to share expertise and experience in green transition in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2025. Representatives from UN agencies, international organizations, governments, and financial and research institutions attended the event. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)