China to work with all parties to achieve positive, balanced outcomes in COP30: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:14, November 13, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will work with all parties to abide by the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, achieve positive and balanced outcomes in the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), and make new contributions to global climate governance, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here on Wednesday.

As the COP30 is being held in Belem, Brazil, it has been reported that Correa do Lago, the President of COP30, said that China is developing solutions that benefit everyone. Meanwhile, a decrease in enthusiasm from the Global North is an indication that the Global South is advancing. There are comments suggesting that China has exceeded, or is on track to exceed, most of the pledges it made ten years ago, saving the Paris Agreement. In this context, the Global South is taking the lead rather than developed countries.

When asked to comment on the viewpoints, Guo told a regular news briefing that as ten years on since the signing of the Paris Agreement, global climate governance is entering a crucial stage, adding that China actively participates in global climate governance and firmly supports Brazil, presidency of COP30, in hosting the conference.

Special Representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang attended the Belem Climate Summit and delivered remarks, Guo said.

He added that Ding shared the guiding principles set forth in the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and sent a strong message about adhering to the right direction, translating climate commitments into action, and deepening openness and cooperation, which has contributed to the success of the conference.

"Climate change bears on humanity's shared future," Guo said, noting that "from the Global South to the Global North, from developing countries to developed countries, we are all passengers aboard the same ship. Cooperation and joint effort is the only right choice."

China is a down-to-earth doer in climate response, Guo said. He noted that among the countries with the fastest decline in energy intensity, China has made carbon peak and carbon neutrality a national strategy, established the most systematic and complete policy framework for carbon emissions reduction, and built the largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system in the world.

"Seventy percent of wind power equipment and 80 percent of photovoltaic components worldwide come from China, which enabled the cost reduction for global wind and photovoltaic power generation by over 60 and 80 percent respectively," Guo said.

He noted that at the United Nations Climate Summit, President Xi Jinping solemnly announced China's 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions, covering all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases, which is the first time that China put forward an absolute emissions reduction target as a testament to China's firm resolve and maximum effort.

