South China's Guangxi presents GI achievements at Geneva exhibition

November 21, 2025

GENEVA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The China (Guangxi) Geographical Indication (GI) Products Exhibition was held at the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva from Nov. 17 to 18, showcasing iconic products and rich cultural heritage from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The two-day exhibition highlighted key GI products such as Liupao Tea, Hepu Pearls, Nixing Pottery and Hengxian Jasmine Tea. A range of ethnic specialty items, including Zhuang brocade, embroidered balls, woven bamboo and rattan crafts, and silver ornaments, were also on display.

Alexandra Grazioli, director of the Lisbon Registry at WIPO, said China has made remarkable progress in GI protection and development.

"What fascinated me when I visited the country is the way Chinese local producers and authorities have learned to use geographical indications to bring the excellence and high quality of their local products to consumers. And Guangxi is certainly a great example of that success," she said.

Savva Hadjiminas, intellectual property and digital affairs attache at the Permanent Mission of Cyprus to the UN Office at Geneva, described the exhibition as "a comprehensive and vibrant experience" that clearly demonstrated China's commitment to GI protection.

Geographical indication, as an important category of intellectual property, plays a significant role in promoting region-specific industries and preserving traditional culture, said Yang Xiaodong from the Intellectual Property Administration of Guangxi.

According to Yang, Guangxi has remained committed to empowering industries through GI development, turning GI products into a "golden key" for improving livelihoods and increasing incomes by strengthening whole-chain protection, promoting standards, and advancing brand cultivation.

