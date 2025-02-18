China’s first helicopter-borne electromagnetic detection system completes high-altitude geological survey

China's first helicopter-borne geophysical electromagnetic detection has successfully carried out a geological survey mission in high-altitude, frigid, and rugged terrain at 5,000 meters above sea level, marking significant support for the planning and construction of key national railway infrastructure projects, according to China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday.

Developed by the Aerospace Information Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the system is independently developed with full intellectual property rights which incorporate breakthroughs in high-sensitivity magnetic field sensors, large dynamic range signal reception, and a highly stable airborne pod platform.

It enables the detection of underground faults, fractures, groundwater reserves, and mineral deposits, allowing for precise identification of areas with potential geological hazards, according to CCTV.

Over the course of nearly two months, the research team conducted more than 30 flights, mapping over 5,000 kilometers in harsh conditions marked by extreme cold and high altitudes. The system successfully reached a maximum detection depth exceeding 3,000 meters, providing crucial data support for the planning and execution of major national engineering projects.

Experts said that this technology identifies mineral resources, water reserves, and geological structures by analyzing variations in the electrical properties of underground materials. It offers advantages such as speed, high resolution, and wide coverage, positioning it as a crucial technological asset in resource exploration and engineering assessment.

The system is especially effective for underground detection in remote or inaccessible areas, such as plateaus, complex terrains, forests, deserts, gobi regions, and swamps supporting the advancement of key national infrastructure projects, as reported by CCTV.

