6th Yangtze River Delta Int'l Cultural Industries Expo opens in China's Shanghai
A robot playing football is pictured at an exhibition area of east China's Jiangsu Province during the 6th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 20, 2025. Covering an area of 80,000 square meters, the expo kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday, with more than 1,500 exhibitors participating. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Visitors try VR devices at an exhibition area of Shanghai during the 6th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 20, 2025.
Visitors view cultural and creative products of the Jiangsu Football City League at an exhibition area of east China's Jiangsu Province during the 6th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 20, 2025.
Visitors watch a performance of Zhanqi fish-shaped lanterns at an exhibition area of east China's Anhui Province during the 6th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 20, 2025.
Visitors taste local food at an exhibition area of east China's Anhui Province during the 6th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 20, 2025.
